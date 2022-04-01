MLB: Umpires will announce review decisions to crowd

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball announced Friday that umpires will now announce replay review decisions to in-park crowds via microphone this season.

Like head referees in the NFL, when a play in the game comes down to a replay review, umpires will explain the decision on a given play to fans in the stands.

The MLB implemented replay reviews in 2008 and managers were given the opportunity to challenge calls in 2014.

Currently, 11 rules are reviewable :

Potential home run calls

Non-home run boundary calls

Specified fair/foul ball calls

Force/tag play calls

Outfield catch plays

Specified base running calls

Hit by pitch

Home plate collisions

Tag-ups

Placement of runners

Interference on double plays

According to the league, umpires began training for the change during Spring Training.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.