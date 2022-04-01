ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MLB: Umpires will announce review decisions to crowd

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHBSj_0ewUSKV900

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball announced Friday that umpires will now announce replay review decisions to in-park crowds via microphone this season.

Like head referees in the NFL, when a play in the game comes down to a replay review, umpires will explain the decision on a given play to fans in the stands.

The MLB implemented replay reviews in 2008 and managers were given the opportunity to challenge calls in 2014.

Currently, 11 rules are reviewable :

  • Potential home run calls
  • Non-home run boundary calls
  • Specified fair/foul ball calls
  • Force/tag play calls
  • Outfield catch plays
  • Specified base running calls
  • Hit by pitch
  • Home plate collisions
  • Tag-ups
  • Placement of runners
  • Interference on double plays

According to the league, umpires began training for the change during Spring Training.

Read more Kansas City Royals stories on FOX4 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Padres “Deep In Talks” With 2 MLB Teams On Major Trade

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Rule Changes 2022: ‘Shohei Ohtani' Rule Becomes Official

Expanded rosters, 'Ohtani rule' among 2022 rule changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Major League Baseball and the players union have agreed to a series of rule changes that will go into effect this season. MLB announced the changes Thursday, which include:. Rosters will expand from 26 to 28...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Major League Baseball#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
dodgerblue.com

Federal Judge Rules Minor Leaguers Should Be Classified As MLB Employees

Major League Baseball has long worked to avoid paying Minor League players fair wages, but their ability to do that could soon be coming to an end. Because Minor Leaguers are not protected within the Players Association (MLBPA) and there is no MiLB union, MLB has had plenty of flexibility in setting their pay and benefits, which clubs have exploited.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Kansas City Royals exercise option to keep manager Mike Matheny through 2023 season

The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny for the 2023 season on Thursday, eliminating any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season. Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and his...
MLB
InsideHook

MLB’s New “Home Run Derby X” Tour Sounds Extremely Dumb

Major League Baseball’s annual Home Run Derby is slated to take place on July 18 in Los Angeles during All-Star Week, but this year, it won’t be the league’s only one. On Wednesday, the league announced the launch of MLB Home Run Derby X, a global tour that will include events in London, Seoul and Mexico City.
MLB
extrainningsoftball.com

Hugo, Halstead, Piancastelli Join Major League Baseball’s “Home Run Derby X” Tour

Former college softball stars Alex Hugo, Paige Halstead, and Erika Piancastelli will take part in a newly-announced international event put on by Major League Baseball. Hugo, Halstead, and Piancastelli are among the participants in MLB’s “Home Run Derby X” tour that will include bracket-style competition events held in London, Seoul, and Mexico City later this year.
MLB
ESPN

MLB, players keep automatic runners in extras for 2022

NEW YORK --  Major League Baseball finalized the rules change Thursday to bring back automatic runners in extra innings for a third straight season. Despite an easing of pandemic restrictions, MLB and the players association agreed to keep the controversial rule that starts each team with a runner on second base during extra innings for the 2022 regular season.
MLB
MLB

Padres top prospects knocking on Major League door

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The rubber is about to meet the road for some of the top prospects on their routes to San Diego. Three of the Padres’ four Top 100 prospects CJ Abrams, Luis Campusano and MacKenzie Gore are all at varying degrees of Major League readiness. The latter two, in particular, seem on the edge of either forcing the issue to make the big club for good or losing prospect relevance as they potentially repeat Triple-A.
MLB
Axios

Baseball's new lingo

When baseball celebrates Opening Day on Thursday, you won't be hearing umpires say only "Play ball!" and "Yer out!" They'll also be saying "Overturned!" and "Upheld!" as they announce replay decisions for the first time, AP's Ronald Blum writes. Major League Baseball said yesterday that umpires will give in-park announcements...
NFL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy