MLB: Umpires will announce review decisions to crowd
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball announced Friday that umpires will now announce replay review decisions to in-park crowds via microphone this season.
Like head referees in the NFL, when a play in the game comes down to a replay review, umpires will explain the decision on a given play to fans in the stands.
The MLB implemented replay reviews in 2008 and managers were given the opportunity to challenge calls in 2014.
Currently, 11 rules are reviewable :
- Potential home run calls
- Non-home run boundary calls
- Specified fair/foul ball calls
- Force/tag play calls
- Outfield catch plays
- Specified base running calls
- Hit by pitch
- Home plate collisions
- Tag-ups
- Placement of runners
- Interference on double plays
According to the league, umpires began training for the change during Spring Training.
