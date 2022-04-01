ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

‘They killed my friend right off Exit 13!’ 911 calls released on I-85 shooting that killed NC teen

By Joey Gill, Ciara Lankford
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police released 911 calls from witnesses of a shooting that killed 19-year-old Uriah McCree on Interstate 85 near Bessemer City.

According to Gaston County Police, the investigation continues to be ongoing, and there is no further information to release at this time.

Caller: “He’s not breathing…”
911 Dispatcher: “The patient’s not breathing, per a passerby…
911 Dispatcher: Are you stopped with them?”
Caller: “Yeah, I’m stopped with him. Yeah, he is breathing, he is breathing…”
911 Dispatcher: “Okay, correction, he is breathing…”
Caller: “He got shot in the head, I can see, he is breathing, he got shot in the head, there’s a lot of brains… a lot of brains coming out.”

The deadly shooting occurred at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, on Interstate 85 near Exit 13.

According to Gaston County Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found McCree suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Caller: “They killed my friend right off Exit 13!!!”
911 Dispatcher: “How did they kill your friend?”
Caller: “He’s still breathing, please just come!!!”
911 Dispatcher: “What happened?”
Caller: [inaudable]
911 Dispatcher: “Where did he get shot?”
Caller: “In the [expletive] face!!!”

McCree was rushed to Caromont Regional Medical Facility where he passed away from his injuries.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are still unclear at this point. Officers are currently looking for a 2012 or later white Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, spoiler, and possibly factory chrome rims that were involved in this homicide.

911 Dispatcher: “Alright, did you witness it?”
Caller: “Yes, I was the car behind the gray van. So, the gray van came around me, I was in the center lane, the gray van came around me and pulled in front of me, and then that’s when the white Charger came up beside that gray van and started shooting into the gray van”
911 Dispatcher : “Ok, how many shots did they fire?”
Caller: (pauses) “It just sounded like multiple shots, just like, bam bam bam bam. It was just multiple and glass started flying everywhere into my car from that van”

Police are seeking the identity of the occupants. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Interstate 85 where it took Exit 10 towards Kings Mountain/Shelby on Highway 74, police said.

Queen City News’ Ciara Lankford contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

