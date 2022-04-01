Trade-A-Thon Sales Event Returns To Brandon Ford This April

TAMPA, FL. – Bringing a used car, truck, or SUV into a dealership to trade in toward the purchase of a new car, truck or SUV is nothing new in the automotive world.

But what happens when a dealership allows the customer to trade in any kind of motorized vehicle towards the purchase of a new car, truck, or SUV?

The answer to that question can be found at Brandon Ford during the month of April, as the dealership has brought back its ever-popular Trade-A-Thon event.

For those of you that haven’t seen a Brandon Ford Trade-A-Thon event, you are in for a treat for the entire month of April. Trade-A-Thon is a Florida famous annual event exclusive to Brandon Ford, the largest volume Ford truck dealer on the planet.

What makes this sales event so popular with customers? It’s no secret that Brandon Ford will take anything and everything on trade (from steamboats to Billy goats) but Trade-A-Thon is the perfect time for customers to swap out or swap up into a new ride!

“We give top dollar for cars or trucks, but we’ll take their Harley, Their Boat, Their RV or Camper too,” said Tom Murray of Brandon Ford.

“Customers can get rid of that toy in their garage they never use, that motorcycle that never makes it to bike week, and get crazy money for it,” said Murray. “We’ll buy the customer’s car or truck even if they don’t buy from us, we especially want and need newer trucks and SUVs.”

In fact, during the Trade-A-Thon event, Brandon Ford is taking anything in on trade, including boats, Harley-Davidsons and other motorcycles, Dixie Choppers, RVs, jet skis, and more. The list even includes equipment people still owe money on.

The dealership also does not require customers to purchase anything in order to be able to trade in equipment.

Customers can special order the car or truck they are looking for, direct from Brandon Ford as well, and capitalize on these historic market conditions where some used cars may be worth more than what you paid for them originally.

Brandon Ford will have extra appraisers on hand all throughout the event to keep up with the extra demand brought on by Trade-A-Thon.

More information on the Trade-A-Thon event can be found by visiting the Brandon Ford website at http://www.brandonford.com .

Interested in the event, but have questions? Reach out to Brandon Ford’s dealership marketing director Tom Murray by calling 813-371-7945 or by email at tmurray@brandonford.com .

Brandon Ford is located at 9090 Adamo Drive in Tampa.

