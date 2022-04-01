ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers spoil Toews’ 1000th game with Blackhawks

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

SUNRISE, Fla. – In an otherwise difficult season, it was a moment to celebrate one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Just like his teammates Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, and Patrick Kane had done in previous years, Jonathan Toews played in his 1,000th game at FLA Live Arena against the Panthers on Thursday night.

A number of his former teammates reached out with messages on the broadcast and social media, celebrating the captain’s achievement in his 14th season in the NHL. Toews became the eighth member of the Blackhawks in franchise history to reach 1,000 games played and the 366th in the history of the league to reach the millennium mark.

Unfortunately for Toews, like this entire season, things didn’t go the Blackhawks way on this historic night.

Sergei Bobrovsky put on a display in goal for the Panthers over the course of 60 minutes, stopping all 37 shots sent his way by the visitors. Meanwhile, Florida had plenty of offense on the evening, firing 44 shots at Collin Delia and beating him four times in a 4-0 victory over the Blackhawks.

The result is another difficult one in a difficult season for Toews and his team, despite an aggressive offensive effort that put shots on net. While it certainly wasn’t the perfect scenario to reach a milestone, Toews was appreciative for his teammates on Thursday night for what they did and have done for him all season.

“Obviously, it’s special,” said Toews of reaching 1,000 games. “I’m very grateful to make it to this point and mostly just kinda, wanna share that appreciation with some of my teammates. I’m not asking them for anything but they were very good at giving me all the recognition and just putting me on the spot with all that. But, otherwise, it was a special game, win or lose.

“So I’ve really grown pretty close with these guys in this room. I think when you go through challenges; you have a season where there are lots of ups and downs, maybe you don’t make the playoffs, it’s tough to stick together, and I think this team has done nothing but that. I’m definitely very appreciative to have been able reach that mark with this group right now.”

