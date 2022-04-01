ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food, drinks, sea turtles & more on deck in Tampa Bay this weekend

By Daisy Ruth
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area is host to a variety of events this weekend, from food and drinks to art and crafts.

Enjoy and judge margaritas, up your spice game in Pinellas Park or help out sea turtles from anywhere around Tampa Bay. T here is plenty to do from South Tampa to Sarasota.

Disney World to resume character meet-and-greets

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com .

1. Downtown Sarasota Art & Craft Festival

Location: 1 Central Avenue, Sarasota

One hundred pop-up galleries filled with handmade works of art will be set up in Five Points Park this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 19th annual festival is free and pet-friendly. Art and craft work include folk art, handmade clothing, beaded utensils, leather, stained glass and more.

2. Taste of South Tampa

Location: 2629 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa

The South Tampa Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 16th annual Taste of South Tampa event on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Tampa Garden Club.

General admission tickets are $50 and include unlimited food and beverage samples, access to the beer garden, live entertainment, give-aways and more. A full list of participating websites can be found on the Chamber’s website.

3. Margarita Wars

Location: 402 W. Laurel St., Tampa

Tampa Bay area bartenders will compete for 2022’s “Ultimate Margarita” at the Tampa River Center. Guests will get to vote on their favorite.

Tampa Bay Comic Con announces 6 celebrity guests

“Early bird” general admission tickets to the event are $65. The tickets include margarita samples from each competitor, light hors d’oeuvres, various photo opportunities and more.

4. Freshwater License-Free Fishing Weekend

Location: All through Florida

Those who want to try their hands at fishing can do so without a license this weekend. This applies to residents and non-residents. All other rules, including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

5. 2nd Annual Battle of the Badges

Location: Cook Field – 955 Wedgewood Estates Boulevard, Lakeland

The Lakeland Police Department’s Police Athletic League is hosting the second annual Battle of the Badges flag football tournament on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at Cook Field.

Four agencies will face off in friendly flag football games, including the Lakeland Police Department, Lakeland Fire Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Winter Haven Police Department.

Parking is a $5 donation and admission is free. There will be concessions, law enforcement equipment on display and activities for kids.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the police department’s athletic league.

6. Pinellas Pepper Fest

Location: 5010 81st Ave N, Pinellas Park

Pinellas Pepper Fest is bringing the spice to England Brothers Park this weekend. Admission and parking are free, and the festival is pet-friendly.

Bored in Tampa? Author has new book of 100 things to do

Specialty exhibitors will serve up spicy things like sauces, salsas, seasonings and other food products, along with kitchenware and more. There will be live entertainment, with an all-day axe throwing trailer open all day, both days.

7. Sensory-Friendly Easter Bunny

Location: 459 Brandon Town Center Dr, Brandon

Families can visit the Easter Bunny at the Brandon Mall now through April 16, but Sunday is a special sensory-friendly event for children.

The inclusive opportunity for children with autism or other special needs will be held from 10-11 a.m. in a well-controlled environment.

Space is limited and families are required to register at the link above.

8. Sea Turtle Awareness Day

Location: Virtual

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is holding a virtual event for Sea Turtle Awareness Day on Saturday.

The sea turtle nesting team is holding a live Q&A on the aquarium’s Facebook page .

CMA is also holding a giveaway for people who participate in a virtual cleanup of their local beach, park or neighborhood. After the cleanup, those participating are asked to take a picture and share it to Facebook or Instagram using #CMACleanup to be entered to win a “Protect the Nest” plaque. The plaque with the winner’s name will be used to mark a sea turtle nest this season.

Photos must be posted between March 28 through April 3 for valid entry. Participants must be 18 or older and live in the United States.

