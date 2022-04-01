'Obi-Wan Kenobi': 8 Things You Should Know About The Inquisitorius

For Star Wars fans of all ages, the excitement over the release of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most unifying focuses of the fandom. After Ewan McGregor’s exemplary debut during The Phantom Menace, the popularity grew quickly from the distanced and jaded Obi-Wan in the original trilogy to one of the most iconic and well-received characters in the prequels. With appearances in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels giving further depth to the story, and even the ending of Obi-Wan’s arch-nemesis Darth Maul, some may have assumed that we had seen everything there was to see. Fortunately, Lucasfilm has continued to add some depth to his story, with returning characters such as Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, and the chilling Grand Inquisitor, we can tell that Obi-Wan’s story is far from over.

