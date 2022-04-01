ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs International Film Festival sets dates for 2023

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
The Palm Springs International Film Society has announced the days for the 34 th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The Film Festival will make its long-awaited return starting Thursday, January 5, 2023, through Monday, January 16, 2023.

The Film Awards will take place on January 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Film screenings will begin on Friday, January 6 including the Opening Night presentation that evening and will conclude with Best of Fest on January 16.

Film Award seats and tables and Festival passes will go on sale in August 1. For additional information visit www.psfilmfest.org or call 760-778-8979 or 800-898-7256.

The 2022 Festival and Film Awards were canceled just days before it was going to be held due to a surge in COVID-19 cases at the time.

Film Award honoree selections were announced to recognize the year’s great performances and Entertainment Tonight aired a tribute.

The honorees announced for the 2022 PSIFF included

  • Belfast (Vanguard Award) presented to writer and director Kenneth Branagh and cast members Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill;
  • Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award);
  • Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress);
  • Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress);
  • Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor);
  • Jennifer Hudson (Chairman’s Award);
  • Nicole Kidman (Career Achievement Award);
  • King Richard (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to cast members Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn;
  • Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress);
  • Lady Gaga (Icon Award).

From the 2022 honorees, Kenneth Branagh (Best Original Screenplay), Jane Campion (Best Director), Jessica Chastain (Best Actress) and Will Smith (Best Actor) received Academy Awards in their respective categories.

Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 21-27, 2022.

