ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Cam Talbot: Falls to Pens in OT

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Talbot allowed four goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins. After letting in three...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Should the Flyers Blow it Up? New Penguins Lines

There is a certain pall over the Pittsburgh Penguins stretch run. The loss to the New York Rangers seems to have jarred folks a bit more than the usual loss, and I’ll get into that game a bit more later this morning before doing a pregame as the Penguins face Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild Thursday night at the Xcel Center. Around the league, should the Philadelphia Flyers nuke the roster and start over? Should the Edmonton Oilers keep Evander Kane at the expense of good young talent?
NHL
Times Leader

Lehigh Valley sinks WBS Penguins with tiebreaking goal in third period

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Lehigh Valley’s Wade Allison broke a tie 5:21 into the third period and the Penguins missed an opportunity to improve their playoff positioning with a 4-2 loss to the Phantoms on Friday night in Allentown. Despite getting goals early in...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
NHL
KARE 11

Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

ST PAUL, Minn. — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three goals...
NHL
WGAU

Zegras' goal helps Ducks top Coyotes, snap 11-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Gets first helper since return

Martinez produced an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. A skate cut to the face kept Martinez out of the lineup for over four months, and this was his third game back. The 34-year-old got the on the scoresheet when he set up Jack Eichel's first-period tally. Due to the significant missed time, Martinez is at just four assists in 14 appearances this season. The defenseman has added 44 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating, and he should be a steady source of defensive numbers in the final month of the regular season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Cam Talbot
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Mixed results Friday

Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
NHL
NHL

Colorado Begins Home-and-Away Against Pittsburgh

The Colorado Avalanche has not faced the Pittsburgh Penguins since Jan. 2020. Now, the Avs will face them twice in four days. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. In Colorado's most recent matchup, the San Jose Sharks were taken down by a score of 4-2 in Denver. Nazem Kadri and Erik Johnson lead the team, both with two assists.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Will be back Sunday

Lopez (rest) will play Sunday against the Mavericks. The Bucks' key starters got Friday's game against the Clippers off but will be back in action Sunday. Since returning to the starting five, he's averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.0 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Leaves start with knee discomfort

Lynn was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks early with right knee discomfort. Lynn left the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, ending the outing having surrendered four earned runs (seven total) on seven hits while striking out four and walking one. With less than a week until Opening Day, Lynn's injury could prove to delay his debut for the 2022 campaign. More information on the injury will likely be provided Sunday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Not expected back in April

Meyers (shoulder) isn't expected to be ready to go until May, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers underwent shoulder surgery in November after tearing his left labrum during the playoffs. While he's apparently ahead of schedule, that schedule evidently had him returning in mid-May or later. He'll need a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to return to the big-league roster.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy