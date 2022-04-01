ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wolf recovery efforts in New Mexico criticized as population growth slows

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 1 day ago
While federal wildlife managers reported Mexican wolf populations continued to grow last year in southern New Mexico, environmental groups were critical of government agencies they said had so far allowed the species to move closer to extinction.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) Wednesday issued its latest population count for 2021, finding the population in New Mexico and Arizona climbed by 5 percent for a total of 196 wolves.

The FWS found 112 wolves in New Mexico and 84 in Arizona, compared with a total of 186 found in 2020.

About 13 percent, 25 wolves, reportedly died throughout the year, records show.

Both state and national environmental groups argued this growth rate was slower than past years, and the federal government should do more to save the wolf, known locally in Spanish as lobo, from dying out.

“The disappointing lack of significant growth is a sign that this recovery paradigm is not working,” said Chris Smith, southwest wildlife advocate for WildEarth Guardians. “Lobos need better protection and more room to roam and re-establish themselves. U.S. Fish and Wildlife continues to flout the science and bow to political pressure.”

But Brady McGee, wolf recovery coordinator with the FWS touted the wolf’s continued recovery, pointing to positive annual growth in recent years.

The agency explained the animal’s growth rate declined last year because less pups were available for introduction into the wild.

“We are happy to see the wild population of Mexican wolves continue to grow year after year,” McGee said. “The Service and our partners remain focused on recovery through improving the genetic health of the wild population and reducing threats, while also working to minimize conflicts with livestock.”

The FWS also reported at least 45 packs, groups of two or more wolves that maintain an established territory, were documented by end of last year, with 28 in New Mexico and 17 in Arizona.

At least 144 pups were born in 2021, per the report, with 56 – or 38 percent – surviving to the end of the year.

About half of wolf pups survive the year on average, the report read.

Twenty-five breeding pairs, 13 in New Mexico and 12 in Arizona, were reported by the FWS last year, compared with 20 in 2020.

Federal managers had 92 wolves, about 47 percent of the total population, outfitted with radio collars that use satellites to track their movement.

Last year, the FWS reported it placed 22 captive-born wolves into the seven wild dens through “cross-fostering” and worked with Mexican officials to release four adult wolves in that country.

Sandy Bahr with the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter said the FWS’ work was inadequate to protect the wolf, pointing the slowing population growth rate, and calling on the agency to begin introducing fully-bonded packs to ensure greater survival.

“They need to immediately implement plans to release well-bonded packs versus relying on cross-fostering of pups to recover this population of highly endangered wolves,” Bahr said. “We need more wild wolves in more places in the Southwest to ensure their sustained recovery.”

Michael Robinson with the Center for Biological Diversity, based in Silver City, said cross-fostering led to less genetic diversity which he said was tied to higher death rates.

“It’s worrisome that so little’s known about why Mexican wolf population growth is slowing,” he said. “I’m concerned that high pup mortality is part of the problem. Rather than putting pups into unrelated wolves’ dens, moms, dads and pups should all begin new lives in the wild together.”

The Center also pointed to the threat of illegal killings by landowners, mostly within the southwest New Mexico agriculture industry.

In the early 20th Century, the U.S. government began killing the wolves to support farmers and rancher, a practice that ended when protections were enacted in 1973 as the Endangered Species Act was signed into law and the wolf was listed as endangered in 1976.

Robinson pointed to a 2021 federal court order resulting from a lawsuit filed by the Center against the Department of the Interior that called on the FWS to develop a plan to prevent such killings.

“Even though the wolves show grit, determination and intelligence, that may not be enough to save them,” he said. “I’m afraid that without a more serious federal commitment to science-based management, wolf numbers will stagnate and genetic problems will multiply.”

New Mexico Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences, also a Republican candidate for governor in the 2022 election, criticized the FWS for “mismanagement” of wolf populations resulting in deaths to local livestock.

She said the federal government should prevent wolves from interacting with cattle herds in the area, and compensate ranchers for any lost to wolf attacks.

“Ranching is a way of life in our district and the release of these wolves without proper management is taking away from our community’s right to earn a living,” Dow said in a statement.

“The feds need to take responsibility and allow for non-lethal and humane relocation of the problem wolves, additionally these ranchers deserve compensation for their loss in cattle."

“Out here in the boothill, there are not many options to make a living and the folks who choose to ranch, work extremely hard to provide for themselves and the agricultural economy.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

