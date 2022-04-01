ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Thunderbirds Charities awards $45K grant to House of Refuge in Mesa

With a $45,000 grant, Thunderbirds Charities is sponsoring three of 88 two-bedroom single family homes through the House of Refuge “Adopt a Home” program.

Grant funds will be utilized to cover housing and social services expenses as needed for three low-income families for an entire year – including utilities, property repairs, household goods, case management, employment assistance and educational activities, according to a release.

Located on 20 acres in southeast Mesa, House of Refuge is a 501(c)3 organization that provides safe, stable and affordable transitional housing for families experiencing homelessness. Case management and wraparound supportive services assist residents as they work to achieve self-sufficiency and obtain permanent housing.

House of Refuge Inc. is based out of 6935 E. Williams Field Road in Mesa. Go to houseofrefuge.org.

Thunderbirds Charities is a nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the WM Phoenix Open. The mission of Thunderbirds Charities is to assist children and families, help people in need and improve the quality of life in the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area. Go to thunderbirdscharities.org.

