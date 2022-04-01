Locally... Coconis League to meet again

Coconis League to meet

The Coconis League will hold its final organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at EagleSticks.

Each team should have at least one representative attend the meeting to finalize their roster and draw for divisional placement. The league begins play on Tuesday, April 12 with a 5:15 p.m. shot-gun start.

If unable to attend, contact Don Bush 740-452-5686 or Kelly at Eaglesticks.

Green Valley Leagues forming

The Parettes Ladies League will hold an organizational meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Green Valley Golf Club. Anyone interested in playing or learning about this league can contact Carol Friel at 740-607-0016.

The Monday morning Senior Men’s League will begin play on Monday, April 4.

The Rice/Galloway Men’s League is looking for players on Tuesday evenings, and the Edward Jones/Scott Barr Women’s League on Wednesday mornings is looking for players.

The Thursday morning Zanesville Friends ladies league is looking for players. The ladies play different games each week with different partners, and you don't have to be there each week if you choose not to. The league will begin play at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5.

If anyone is interested in playing in any men’s or ladies leagues at Green Valley Golf Club, please call 740-452-7105.

Crystal Spring Leagues are forming

The Monday Senior League, 2-Man Teams on Monday mornings, are looking for 2-man teams (A & B Division). Players must be 55 and older, and there will be a meeting at 9 a.m. April 11 at the clubhouse. League play starts April 18. We sometimes have singles looking to join this team without a partner.

The Tuesday League, 4 Man Team Tuesday evenings, holds shotgun starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be a meeting/practice round at 5:30 p.m. April 26, and the league will start on May 3. The league is still looking for teams for this league.

The Wednesday League, 2 Man Team Wednesday evenings, is looking for teams. There will be a meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 27, and league play starts May 4.

The course is also looking to start a ladies/co-ed league this season. It will be a 2 person team that plays on Thursday evenings. We need 12-16 pairs to get a league started.

Anyone interested in any of these leagues or for more information, please call the course at 740-787-1114.

Fuller's Ladies Leagues to meet

The Monday single ladies league at Fuller's Fairways will meet at 6 p.m. May 2.

Anyone interested come to the meeting or call 740-452-9830.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Locally... Coconis League to meet again