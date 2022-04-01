Dolphin's Fullback Alec Ingold's Incredible Journey
The Miami Dolphins have been extremely busy in free agency making some key additions including Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill. Don't overlook the Dolphins new fullback Alec Ingold. Ingold should have a very big role in what is expected to be a run heavy offense under first year Head Coach Mike McDaniel. Ingold also has an incredible story about his journey that he shared when he stopped by The Joe Rose Show on Friday morning. You can listen to the full conversation right here!
