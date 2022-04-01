Dolphin's Fullback Alec Ingold's Incredible Journey

The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. The Dolphins brought in an innovative head coach in Mike McDaniel, then brought an infusion of speed into their offense, signing running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds while trading for All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill. They also retained two of their own on both sides of the ball, placing the franchise tag on tight ed Mike Gesicki while re-signing pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah. They also brought in a top protector on the offensive line for Tua Tagovailoa, signing the top free agent left tackle in Terron Armstead.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO