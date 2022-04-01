Top 10 Stocks to Buy in April

April has arrived, and I have 10 winners for you to explore at reasonable prices. No, this isn't an April Fool's joke.

In the video below, I provide stock analysis on 10 picks that I believe have significant upside. I provide a blend of stock picks, from hypergrowth to dividend stocks.

One of my favorite stocks on the list is Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) , a hypergrowth fintech company that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to disrupt conventional banking loans and replace the FICO credit score. The company's platform uses over 1,500 variables to originate lending decisions for personal and auto loans. Upstart has been increasing its partnership network, and the total addressable market for auto loans alone is over $725 billion annually. Considering its guidance is merely $1.5 billion, the possibilities for growth are considerable.

Please watch the below video for nine additional stock picks, stock analysis, and potential price entries.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of March 31, 2022. The video was published on March 31, 2022.

Eric Cuka owns Advanced Micro Devices, Deere & Company, Etsy, Home Depot, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, Roku, Sea Limited, Shopify, Tesla, Upstart Holdings, Inc., and Wingstop. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Domino's Pizza, Etsy, Home Depot, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, Roku, Sea Limited, Shopify, Tencent Holdings, Tesla, Upstart Holdings, Inc., and Wingstop.