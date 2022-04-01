ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos ruled out of Celtic clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhhU9_0ewUOQ7l00

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash against Celtic at Ibrox.

The Colombia forward was sent home early from international duty due to a muscle issue which sparked speculation about his fitness for the crucial Old Firm game.

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed on Friday that Morelos, who has scored 18 times this season for the Light Blues, will miss the visit of the cinch Premiership leaders.

The Dutchman told Rangers’ official Twitter account he could also miss both legs of the Europa League quarter-final clash with Braga.

Van Bronckhorst said: “Unfortunately for all of us he won’t be with us on Sunday, we won’t have him back in the next couple of weeks.

“Morelos will be assessed and hopefully we can give more news after the weekend.”

Morelos’s absence is a huge blow to the champions, who trail Celtic by three points at the top of the league.

Rangers go into the penultimate Old Firm league meeting of the season with a Scottish Cup semi-final between the teams at Hampden Park scheduled in between.

Van Bronckhorst said: “With the remaining games anything can happen, I think it may go all the way to the end of the season.

“We need to start with winning this game on Sunday. It is a challenge but we embrace the challenge.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dundee without injured Lee Ashcroft for Rangers clash

Dundee will be without Lee Ashcroft for Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash at home to Rangers after the defender was forced off with a hamstring injury in last weekend’s Scottish Cup defeat by the same opponents. Captain Charlie Adam (hamstring), goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles)...
SOCCER
newschain

Kristoffer Syvertsen strikes as Dumbarton edge out Alloa in wild finish

Kristoffer Syvertsen pounced at the death as Dumbarton pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Alloa in cinch League One. It was goalless in Clackmannanshire until the 82nd minute, when English midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow smashed the opener into the top of the Sons’ net. Connor Duthie converted a...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfredo Morelos
newschain

Reuben Reid grabs late equaliser to rescue Yeovil point at Barnet

Reuben Reid scored in the closing stages to rescue a point for Yeovil in a 2-2 National League draw against Barnet at The Hive. Tom Knowles opened the scoring for the visitors with just eight minutes gone before Ephron Mason-Clark pulled one back for Barnet midway through the opening period.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Colombia#Scottish Cup#Celtic#Ibrox#The Light Blues#Dutchman#The Europa League#Old Firm
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee, Hibernian, Hearts, World Cup

Furious organisers of the Sydney Super Cup are set to hit Rangers with a whopping £5m bill for pulling out of the derby with Celtic in Australia. (Daily Record) "If we were to get there, I don't think there is anything for us as a squad to fear," says Motherwell full-back Stephen O'Donnell after Scotland were provisionally placed in the same group as England, USA and Iran for the World Cup. (Scottish Sun)
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to thrive under pressure from Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players they must thrive under the pressure being put on them by Liverpool as they fight to retain their Premier League crown. City cruised to a 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday which was more comfortable than the scoreline suggested, but needed the three points after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Watford at lunchtime had sent Jurgen Klopp’s side temporarily top of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Derek Adams takes ‘great confidence’ from first win of second Morecambe stint

Boss Derek Adams was a happy man after seeing his side pick up three vital points in their quest to avoid relegation to Sky Bet League Two. The Shrimps ended a 12-match run without a win thanks to an excellent performance against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton, who were second best for most of the game and could not get into the match after Conor Shaughnessy was sent off in the 43rd minute for a foul on Dylan Connolly.
SOCCER
newschain

Accrington boss John Coleman frustrated by Ross Sykes red card in 4-4 draw

Accrington boss John Coleman vented his frustrated at refereeing decisions after a seventh red card of the season for his side in the 4-4 draw against Cheltenham. Coleman, who was on a one-game dug-out ban for questioning a decision from last week’s defeat against Gillingham, saw Ross Sykes sent off for a second bookable offence in the 91st minute, a controversial handball.
SOCCER
newschain

Swindon held by Rochdale in goalless stalemate at Spotland

Away-day specialists Swindon missed the chance to climb into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places after they were held to a goalless draw at lowly Rochdale. The Robins, with the division’s best record on the road, would have moved into the top seven with an 11th league win on their travels.
SOCCER
newschain

Jim Goodwin frustrated as wasteful Aberdeen held by Dundee

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was left to rue a succession of missed chances that cost his side dear in their cinch Premiership 2-2 draw against Dundee at Dens Park. The Dons twice took the lead through Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie but were pegged back each time by goals from Jordan McGhee and Danny Mullen.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy