The crush of it all is overwhelming. Twenty-three years in the classroom and I can’t visualize myself at the finish line. Visualization is how I have gotten through tough spots before but retiring from teaching is no longer a vision. That vision has been replaced by one of quitting in a blaze of glory. But even that vision is skewed, because I know my position would be posted and filled by a warm body before my tires rolled out of the parking...

16 MINUTES AGO