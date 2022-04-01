Legislative leaders signal support for $500 million bond proposal for new Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new Titans stadium is the center of some conversation on Capitol Hill and Thursday, legislative leaders signaled some support for Governor Bill Lee’s $500 million bond proposal to go towards a new stadium .

It began as Adelphia Coliseum, then L.P. Field, now Nissan Stadium, where the Tennessee Titans lace their cleats to play–but that could change in a matter of years.

“I’m going to vote for it because I think it makes economic sense for us,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton said.

Speaker Sexton is backing the governor’s proposal for a new downtown Nashville stadium. “It gives us an opportunity to host things that Atlanta and New Orleans and San Antonio and Dallas and Indianapolis host,” Sexton said. “It allows us to do more conventions, bigger conventions, it allows us to do more sporting events, it allows us to bring people here from international to events.”

Sexton said he believes, after looking at the numbers, the stadium will repay the state and concerns from Senate leaders after the surprise proposal has been alleviated in part.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is also in support. “It’s an investment and the state will receive a return off of it from the increase in sales tax and from other events.”

But for a modern NFL stadium, the price tag could reach a billion or more dollars and would require more than just $500 million.

“There are a lot of attractions for a facility like that, but we should have a robust and deep debate about it because we’re using taxpayer money to do it,” said Sen. Bo Watson (R-Hixson).

Nashvillians could also be on the hook to put up some money, but details are not yet public. Democrats are calling for transparency in any decision made.

“I think it’s important that the process be transparent because if anything’s going to be asked of taxpayers they need to know exactly why and how much and I would caution those who are actually engaged in the process to be very careful about asking for Nashville taxpayers to carry any more of the load because we already have enough on our plate,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville).

The funds are contingent on the new stadium being a dome or having a retractable roof.

The Titans and Metro Nashville would have to come up with the rest of the money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.