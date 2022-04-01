ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Jayson Tatum All-NBA odds, is Daniel Theis long-term answer at backup center, crunch time concerns, best first round opponent

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian. What kind of offensive/defensive counters you think need to be made to zones to combat them before & during the playoffs based on what happened (Wednesday)...

