The supply chain challenges remain so tough in the housing industry that homebuilding giant KB Home (KBH) still can't source enough garage doors, windows and cabinets. "Garage doors, windows, cabinets, HVAC equipment, and signing, all remain constrained within the supply chain," said KB Home COO Robert McGibney on a Wednesday evening earnings call. "We expect shortages of materials will stay with us throughout this year and we will continue to aggressively address any new issues that arise."

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO