MSNBC host Chris Hayes raised social media eyebrows by claiming that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court was suspiciously obtained. During the Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday, the "All In" host attacked what he called conservative "whining" over the judge. He further added that conservatives have no reason to complain with a court majority that was "dubiously obtained."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO