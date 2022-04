LOWER SALEM, Ohio (WTAP) - Anna R. O’Connell age 97, of Lower Salem, OH formerly of Williamstown, WV was reunited with her family in heaven Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born February 23, 1925 in Uniontown, PA a daughter of the late Albert and Hattie Rosendale. A private...

LOWER SALEM, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO