ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine accuses Russian troops of taking children hostage and using them as human shields on their way out of Kyiv

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYFP1_0ewUMizX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f30Sh_0ewUMizX00
Consequences of shelling of the Retroville shopping mall by Russian missiles. Kyiv, Ukraine. March 30, 2022.

Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • A Ukrainian official said Russian troops are repositioning to focus on Ukraine's Donbas region.
  • Oleksandr Motuzyanyk also said "the enemies have been using Ukrainian children as a living shield."
  • He said cases of children being taken as hostage have been reported across the country.

A top Ukrainian official accused Russian troops on Friday of taking children hostage and using them as human shields during a tactical repositioning from the Kyiv area.

"The enemies have been using Ukrainian children as a living shield when moving their convoys, their vehicles, according to reports by local civilians," Ukraine's defense ministry spokesperson Col. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said during a media briefing .

He added: "Occupiers use those children as hostages as a guarantee that local civilians will not provide the enemy's coordinates to Ukrainian defenders."

Motuzyanyk said cases where children are being used as human shields have been reported in multiple provinces across the country.

He said Russian troops are regrouping and repositioning their efforts to focus on eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, and have "partially" withdrawn from the area around Kyiv.

Ukraine's foreign affairs ministry spokesperson also accused Russian forces on Thursday of looting homes during their retreat from Kyiv.

"As Russian troops retreat from the Kyiv region after having sustained immense losses, they are looting houses of ordinary people," Oleg Nikolenko tweeted . "Electronics, clothes, shoes, cosmetics. This is not an army. This is a disgrace. We will never forget and we will never forgive."

Motuzyanyk's remarks on Russia's repositioning fall in line with that of Russia's defense ministry, which said earlier in the week it would redirect its forces to the Donbas region.

Amid a fresh round of peace talks in Istanbul, Russia claimed on Tuesday it would scale down its assault in the northern region near Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Ukraine's state nuclear agency confirmed on Thursday that Russian forces started to withdraw from Chernobyl — the decommissioned nuclear plant near Kyiv that was captured in the early days of the war — because troops reportedly fell ill from radiation poisoning.

Emine Dzheppar, Ukraine's deputy foreign affairs minister, accused Russian forces of looting Chernobyl and a nearby hotel — claiming they stole everything from computers to spoons.

Despite the apparent moving of troops, the Pentagon has expressed a deep skepticism that Russia would actually undergo a real troop withdrawal near Kyiv, and said any Russian military movement is likely a repositioning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has also warned of the potential for new attacks on his country's eastern front.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Business Insider
Business Insider

448K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

222M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Largest Navy

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, satellite imagery has confirmed that Ukraine recently sunk a Russian Navy ship that was docked at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, 50 miles west of Mariupol. Two smaller Russian ships fled the scene of the attack – one of them on fire. Although it is unclear […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Hostage#Human Shields#Russian#Nurphoto#Getty#Ukrainian#Foreign Affairs Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Florida Star

VIDEO: Russian Soldiers Hand Out Seized Ukrainian Arms To Luhansk And Donetsk Fighters

Russian soldiers were seen on video handing out what was said to be captured Ukrainian weapons to fighters in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine. “Captured equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian nationalist battalions and territorial defense battalions, which were abandoned,...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

448K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy