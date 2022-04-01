ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Who is representing Texas on ‘American Song Contest?’

By Ricky Garcia
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtA2O_0ewUMSon00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get ready to vote for Texas in America’s newest music competition.

“American Song Contest” debuted March 21 on NBC. The show features live performances from artists hailing from all 50 states, five major U.S. territories and Washington D.C. You can think of it like “Eurovision.” Artists compete in three rounds: qualifying, semifinals and grand finale. The winner gets bragging rights for Best Original Song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmZZK_0ewUMSon00
“The Live Qualifiers Part 2” Episode 102 hosted by Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson (Photo Trae Patton/NBC)

Who’s the judge?

The solo, duo and group acts will battle it out, trying to win America’s vote for best original song. A jury made of 56 music experts from each state and territory will also help judge each performance. The eight-week contest is hosted by Texas’ own Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMRTS_0ewUMSon00
Grant Knoche represents Texas in American Song Contest (NBC)

Who will represent Texas?

Representing Texas is Grant Knoche. The 19-year-old is from Frisco, a city north of Dallas. At 11 years old, he taught himself to write and produce in his childhood bedroom. Knoche’s synth-driven, deep bass and intimate pop songs have all been written and produced by him.

“When people stereotypically think of Texas, they think country [music] and I’m able to show diversity and there’s more to Texas,” Knoche told NBC. He said his sound is influenced by artists like Billie Eilish, Adele and Labrinth.

Knoche was drawn to the contest because it’s different than other shows. “It’s about the song, which I think in other shows, it’s not just about the song,” Knoche said. During Monday’s episode, he’ll perform an upbeat song called “Mr. Independent,” inspiring people to make their dreams come true.

Knoche said in addition to showing the country his talent, he’s also excited to represent the Lone Star State.

How to vote?

You can watch “American Song Contest” Monday’s on KXAN, the NBC app or stream the show on Peacock. You can also catch your vote on nbc.com/ascvote , the NBC app, or TikTok. You can vote up to 10 times per voting method. Voting for the qualifiers will open Monday and will close Wednesday morning.

