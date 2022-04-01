ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Somerset A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BEDFORD...SOMERSET...BLAIR AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR TURNAGAIN PASS AND PORTAGE VALLEY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Visibility as low as one half mile at times in blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches are possible with highest snow accumulations through Turnagain Pass. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winds will cause areas of blowing snow, significantly reducing visibilities. Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to turn to rain at lower elevations this morning. Winds will be near their peak through mid morning and then slowly diminish throughout the afternoon.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 22:19:00 Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation for portions of Wayne County. The coldest temperatures and greatest threat for frost will be found in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...Wayne County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday, April 12. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Valley City. * WHEN...From Monday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 15.1 feet early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.7 Sat 9 pm 13.9 14.1 14.4 14.7 14.9
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:35 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 2.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Saturday was 2.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.1 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.1 Sat 7 pm CDT 1.9 2.0 2.0
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Saturday was 24.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 24.4 feet. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Sat 8 pm CDT 24.4 24.4 24.4
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jones, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jones; Lyman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Marion; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Saturday was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently cresting at 13.5 feet. It is expected to fall below 13 feet Sunday evening and continue falling through the week. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 43.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Saturday was 44.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.2 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Olympics by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 24 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Olympic mountains, including Hurricane Ridge. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA

Community Policy