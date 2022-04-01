Special Weather Statement issued for Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County; Orange; Seminole; Southern Lake County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Volusia, Northern Lake, Orange, Seminole, Coastal Volusia and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists, especially those on major roadways, should prepare to encounter rapid reductions in visibility. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
