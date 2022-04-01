Freeze Warning issued for Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Washington, central Clarke, northwestern George, Perry, southeastern Wayne, Greene and northern Stone Counties through 945 AM CDT At 840 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Buckatunna to 4 miles west of Maxie. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Wiggins, Chatom, Richton, Leakesville, Saint Stephens, Wagarville, Leroy, Deer Park, Whatley, Tibbie, Beaumont, New Augusta, Millry, McLain, State Line, Buckatunna and Fruitdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
