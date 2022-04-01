ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards County, IL

Freeze Warning issued for Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Perry STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT NORTHERN DAUPHIN...NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...CUMBERLAND AND PERRY COUNTIES THROUGH 530 PM EDT At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Newport to near Carlisle to near Chambersburg. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Enola, Shippensburg, Newport, Plainfield, Schlusser, Boiling Springs, Millersburg, Marysville, Mount Holly Springs, Lykens, Duncannon, Elizabethville, Williamstown, Newville, New Bloomfield, New Kingstown and New Buffalo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Wayne, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Gallatin; Wayne; White The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Little Wabash River at Carmi. .Even with recent rain and snow this past week, the Little Wabash River at Carmi will continue to fall over the weekend, dropping below minor flood stage on Monday. For the Little Wabash River...including Carmi...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River at Carmi. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, The inundation of county roads begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 19.0 feet Sunday morning, March 20th. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...For the entire county warning area. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 05:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR CHOCTAW...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND WAYNE COUNTIES At 542 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stonewall to Ovett, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Butler, Clara, Lisman, Millry, State Line, Buckatunna, Silas, Pennington, Gilbertown and Toxey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Washington, central Clarke, northwestern George, Perry, southeastern Wayne, Greene and northern Stone Counties through 945 AM CDT At 840 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Buckatunna to 4 miles west of Maxie. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Wiggins, Chatom, Richton, Leakesville, Saint Stephens, Wagarville, Leroy, Deer Park, Whatley, Tibbie, Beaumont, New Augusta, Millry, McLain, State Line, Buckatunna and Fruitdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands occurs near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Sunday was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Madison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued on Sunday morning. Target Area: Jefferson; Madison; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Aucilla River at Lamont (US 27) affecting Madison, Jefferson and Taylor Counties. For the Aucilla River...including Lamont (US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Aucilla River at Lamont (US 27). * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 53.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 53.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Saturday was 53.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 51.2 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 53.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.4 feet on 03/11/1988. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Shackelford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Callahan and southern Shackelford Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mccarty Lake, or near Albany, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albany, Moran, Putnam, Ibex, Mccarty Lake, Us-283 Near The Callahan- Shackelford County Line, Us-180 Near The Shackelford- Stephens County Line and I-20 Near The Callahan- Eastland County Line. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 317 and 323. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breathitt, Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Perry, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Jackson; Lee; Owsley; Perry; Wolfe The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Owsley County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Perry County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Jackson County in southeastern Kentucky Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Lee County in southeastern Kentucky South central Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Clay County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 158 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conkling, or near Booneville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lerose around 205 PM EDT. Jetts Creek around 210 PM EDT. Chenowee around 215 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Frozen Creek and Simpson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 11:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Hamilton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Tennessee Lookout Creek near New England affecting Dade and Hamilton Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lookout Creek near New England. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Flooding begins along Sells Lane in Trenton...Mason Road near Rising Fawn...and Creek Road near New England. In addition minor flooding of pasture and grazing land begins along the flood plain. Minor flooding of the creek can also be expected much further downstream as it crosses the Tennessee border into the Tiftonia area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet and nearly steady. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Morgan FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 1 AM CDT early this morning for portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama, including the following potion of counties, in north central Alabama, southwestern Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Franklin AL and Lawrence. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 21:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson Hard Freeze in Some Areas Tonight If you have sensitive plants outdoors you may want to take some precautions tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the area with light winds.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Copiah; Franklin; Jefferson; Lawrence; Lincoln; Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Copiah County in central Mississippi Simpson County in central Mississippi Northwestern Lawrence County in south central Mississippi Lincoln County in south central Mississippi Franklin County in southwestern Mississippi Southeastern Jefferson County in southwestern Mississippi * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brookhaven, Crystal Springs, Hazlehurst, Mendenhall, Pinola, Union, Wesson, Bude, Enterprise, Loyd Star, Martinsville, Glancy, Vaughn, Caseyville, Allen, West Lincoln, Barlow, Bogue Chitto, Sontag and East Lincoln. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
COPIAH COUNTY, MS

