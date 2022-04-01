ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Thunderbirds Charities awards $45K grant to House of Refuge in Mesa

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6zhL_0ewUMK0D00

With a $45,000 grant, Thunderbirds Charities is sponsoring three of 88 two-bedroom single family homes through the House of Refuge “Adopt a Home” program.

Grant funds will be utilized to cover housing and social services expenses as needed for three low-income families for an entire year – including utilities, property repairs, household goods, case management, employment assistance and educational activities, according to a release.

Located on 20 acres in southeast Mesa, House of Refuge is a 501(c)3 organization that provides safe, stable and affordable transitional housing for families experiencing homelessness. Case management and wraparound supportive services assist residents as they work to achieve self-sufficiency and obtain permanent housing.

House of Refuge Inc. is based out of 6935 E. Williams Field Road in Mesa. Go to houseofrefuge.org.

Thunderbirds Charities is a nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the WM Phoenix Open. The mission of Thunderbirds Charities is to assist children and families, help people in need and improve the quality of life in the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area. Go to thunderbirdscharities.org.

Comments / 1

Daily Independent
Daily Independent

1K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

207K+

Views

Related
mansionglobal.com

Historic Coronado, California, Mansion Listed For $39 Million

This lavish historic home in Coronado, California, is asking $39 million. A historic residence 100 feet away from the shore in Coronado, California, was listed for $39 million on Monday, which would set a price record for the area if it sells for the asking price. Built in 1925 and...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Society
Phoenix, AZ
Society
cbs19news

REC awards Community Grants

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three local organizations are getting grant funding from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. REC announced the recipients of its Community Grants on Thursday. According to a release, the cooperative says part of caring for a community is giving back to groups that help those in need.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Pleasanton Express

$3.2 million grant awarded to CCSCT

Community Council of South Central Texas is proud to announce that it is the recipient of the Texas Department of Housing and Stability Services Emergency Rental Assistance 2 Program grant for a total amount of $3.2 million. The HSS Program provides assistance to local communities and nonprofits to assist income...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Transitional Housing#Charity#Thunderbirds Charities#House Of Refuge Inc#The Wm Phoenix Open
KSLA

SporTran awarded nearly $2M federal grant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran has received the 2021 Competitive Bus and Bus Facilities Grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). SporTran is the only transit agency in the state to have received the grant. The agency says it will use the $1.98 million to improve bus stops by adding shelters and infrastructure to improve accessibility. The planned upgrades will enhance rider safety, better accommodate passenger transfers, and attract new riders.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy