Rock County, WI

Rock County continues yearlong drought following dry winter

By By Harrison Freuck
 1 day ago

Rock County has been under drought conditions for a full year now, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, but one model predicts the dry weather will dissipate in the coming months.

All of the county is still considered to be in “moderate drought,” according to the monitor, a group based at the University of Nebraska. The drought had been considered “severe” as recently as the first week of October. Rock County has had a designation of “abnormally dry” or worse for every week dating back to March 16, 2021, leaving the county with low levels of water that adversely affect agriculture.

Hydrologist Sarah Marquardt of the National Weather Service office in Sullivan said the northern half of Rock County saw about 4 inches of precipitation in March while the southern half of the county collected about 3 inches. While both of these totals are above the annual March precipitation average of 2.25 inches, there still remains a 4-inch precipitation deficit compared to normal levels dating back to September, much of which can be attributed to a dry winter, she said.

Josh Kamps of the UW Extension office in Lafayette County said the lack of precipitation in June and July of last year created a lot of stress for farmers, especially when it came to crop output. While it’s still early in this year’s growing season, Kamps said he is hopeful soil moisture levels will be higher than they were last year when they test the soil in the next week.

With the recent weeks of rain and snow, Janesville and Rock County have continued to close their precipitation deficits from last year. According to the Climate Prediction Center , drought conditions will improve or go away completely across much of southern Wisconsin, including Rock County, in the next three months.

