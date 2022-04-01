ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoop: Bond raises $2.5 billion for third growth equity fund

By Dan Primack
 1 day ago

Bond Capital, the growth equity firm co-founded by Mary Meeker, has raised $2.5 billion for its third fund, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Many growth equity investors,...

