Scoop: Bond raises $2.5 billion for third growth equity fund

KKR & Co. Inc. KKR, +2.32% said Monday it drew in $17 billion in commitments for KKR Global Infrastructure Investors IV. The fund will make global infrastructure investments, with a focus on OECD countries in North America and Western Europe. Brandon Freiman, head of North American infrastructure at KKR and Vincent Policard, co-head of European infrastructure are leading the investment effort. KKR is investing $1 billion of capital in the fund from its balance sheet, affiliates, and employee commitments. The fund is more than double the size of its predecessor. KKR oversees about $40 billion in infrastructure assets globally. Shares of KKR are down 29.8% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 11.8% by the S&P 500.

MARKETS ・ 19 DAYS AGO