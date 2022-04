MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF 2 tornado touched down in Tallulah on Wednesday. Several homes, a cemetery, and Tallulah Academy Delta Christian were severely damaged. The Headmaster at Tallulah Academy Delta Christian says it could take up to a year for the school to be repaired but some students will return to class as early as Monday morning.

TALLULAH, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO