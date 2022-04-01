Prosecutor urges jury to convict 4 men in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, says they were 'filled with rage'

Federal prosecutors plan to finish presenting evidence this week in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.An undercover FBI agent known as “Red” will appear when testimony resumes Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said Friday.Red joined key members of the group on a 2020 trip to Elk Rapids to take a look at Whitmer's vacation home and a nearby bridge that could be blown up to distract police during her kidnapping, according to evidence.Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Ty...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO