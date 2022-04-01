ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bevis Mugabi back from suspension for Motherwell’s meeting with St Mirren

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwwlU_0ewUIztU00

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi returns from suspension for the cinch Premiership clash with St Mirren.

Three unnamed players have recovered from Covid and are available.

Mark O’Hara is back in training after missing two games with a minor injury while Barry Maguire is out for the season with a quad injury.

St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is suspended after being sent off against Dundee United.

Jordan Jones could make a swifter-than-expected return from a shoulder injury after returning to training in midweek.

The winger will be assessed along with fellow fitness doubts Scott Tanser and Greg Kiltie, while Matt Millar (hamstring) remains out.

Comments / 0

newschain

Motherwell’s Liam Donnelly taking positives from cup defeat

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly will take positives from their battling display against Hibernian as they aim to rescue their top-six hopes. Well had Hibs pressed back for much of the second half, despite losing Bevis Mugabi to a red card inside 60 seconds of their 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherwell#Covid
newschain

Motherwell revive top-six hopes with much-needed win over St Mirren

Motherwell revived their top-six hopes with a first cinch Premiership win since Boxing Day as St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson suffered a 4-2 defeat on his Fir Park return. Connor Shields scored a double as Well came from behind to jump to fifth in the table with a trip to Livingston to come before the split.
SOCCER
newschain

Derek Adams takes ‘great confidence’ from first win of second Morecambe stint

Boss Derek Adams was a happy man after seeing his side pick up three vital points in their quest to avoid relegation to Sky Bet League Two. The Shrimps ended a 12-match run without a win thanks to an excellent performance against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton, who were second best for most of the game and could not get into the match after Conor Shaughnessy was sent off in the 43rd minute for a foul on Dylan Connolly.
SOCCER
newschain

Jim Goodwin frustrated as wasteful Aberdeen held by Dundee

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was left to rue a succession of missed chances that cost his side dear in their cinch Premiership 2-2 draw against Dundee at Dens Park. The Dons twice took the lead through Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie but were pegged back each time by goals from Jordan McGhee and Danny Mullen.
SOCCER
newschain

Dundee United hold out for draw at Hibernian to boost top six hopes

Dundee United held firm in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw away to Hibernian and take a huge step towards sealing their place in the top six of the cinch Premiership. The Tannadice side – backed by 2,000 travelling supporters – seized an early lead through Ross Graham before being pegged back right on half-time by an equaliser from Hibs debutant Harry Clarke.
SOCCER
