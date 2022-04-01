ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum and Kate Hudson among those remembering Patrick Demarchelier

By The Newsroom
Heidi Klum and Kate Hudson are among the famous faces paying tribute to renowned photographer Patrick Demarchelier, after his death aged 78.

Demarchelier worked with many high-profile figures, including the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who once described him as a “dream”.

Among those to have paid tribute to the Frenchman is German model Klum, who posted a selection of magazine covers featuring photographs of her taken by Demarchelier.

Klum, 48, accompanied the images with a short caption: “RIP @patrickdemarchelier.”

US actress Hudson also posted several images captured by the late photographer, with the caption: “Rest easy @patrickdemarchelier So many memories.

“I had the pleasure of being photographed by Patrick often and always enjoyed him and his team so much. Sending a ton of love to his family.”

The news of Demarchelier’s death was announced by his representatives on Instagram on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78,” the post read.

[xdelx]

“He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren.”

During his extensive career Demarchelier photographed a string of high profile celebrities, including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Madonna.

He also produced the cover for the 1991 December issue front cover of Vogue, which featured Diana.

US fashion designer Marc Jacobs paid tribute to Demarchelier with a black and white image taken by the photographer.

Jacobs, 58, wrote: “Working with you and playing with you was always a pleasure. In the studio posing, chatting away in the Air France lounge and joining you on your boat in St Barth, you were always the Captain. Thank you for decades of conversation, laughter, art, fashion and beautiful blue skies.

“My heart goes out to Mia and your sons.

“Rest In Peace dear Patrick.

“An all time favorite photo by Patrick Demarchelier for Harpers Bazaar, 1993.”

Demarchelier worked for a multitude of top magazines including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Rolling Stone as well as many high-end fashion brands.

He helped shoot advertisement campaigns for Dior, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Tommy Hilfiger and Carolina Herrera.

Models Claudia Schiffer and Emily Ratajkowski both shared images taken by Demarchelier and recalled working with him.

Schiffer, 51, wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of @patrickdemarchelier. Will always remember our shoots together — I will miss his enthusiastic ‘Bebe’ and ‘genial’ and the refined elegance he always brought to his work. I so enjoyed working with him and have many fond memories.”

[xdelx]

Ratajkowski, 30, captioned her post: “So honored to have worked with the legend and the most lovely @patrickdemarchelier you will be missed.”

His prowess in the industry even earned him a mention in the 2006 Devil Wears Prada film, when he is sought by fashion juggernaut Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

Further tributes came from US designer Vera Wang, and models including Bella Hadid, Cindy Crawford and Hailey Bieber.

Wang said she was “saddened to the core” by the news and would “always treasure” Demarchelier’s talent and kindness.

[xdelx]

Sharing a picture of one of their final shoots together she wrote: “We began our fashion journey together on a SHOPHOUND shoot for American Vogue where he met his wife Mia.

“I will always treasure his talent, his kindness and our long history. So many sittings for Vogue, then ad campaigns for Vera Wang, the company.

“I am saddened to the core. To his wife and family, I send my love. May he rest in peace forever more.”

Model Bella Hadid said: ”I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens.

“Most gentle , most legendary , soft but full of life . You will be missed Patrick. Rest In Peace. I will miss this day, and you dear Patrick.”

Sharing pictures of herself taken by Demarchelier, Crawford said “Rest In Peace, @patrickdemarchelier. Thanks for so many great memories and beautiful, timeless images.”

