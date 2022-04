Even though he has yet to take a single snap there, Dylan Parham is considered one of the top center prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. A four-year starter at three different positions for Memphis, Parham projects as a center because of his combination of athleticism and movement skills along with a lack of size. There will be a learning curve for him to adapt to the new position, but the right situation could unlock something special, which is why Parham will probably be taken at some point on Day 2 of the draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO