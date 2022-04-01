Noem wants federal rental assistance funds to go to tribes

Request For Proposals Release Date: March 10, 2022 Due Date: April 11, 2022 Job Name: RFP Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) or Alternatives to RAD and Financial Consulting Advisory Services Job No.: 220401 The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston (CHA) is requesting proposals from qualified professional firms to provide Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) or Alternatives to RAD and Financial Consulting Advisory Services. A copy of the RFP package may be obtained after 2:00 p.m. on March 10, 2022 from A&E Digital Plan Room https://www.aeplanroom.com Questions may be directed to Priscilla M. Waring, CHA Procurement/Contracts Manager via email pwaring@chacity.org. Your complete proposal package (three complete sets) must be submitted to The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston, ATTN: Priscilla M. Waring, Procurement & Contracts Manager, 550 Meeting Street Room 102, Charleston, SC 29403 Proposals packages must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. on April 11, 2022. After this deadline, no other Proposals or modifications to previously submitted proposal packages will be accepted. Proposal packages submitted will be evaluated by a CHA selected committee. The evaluation criteria is as follows: Knowledge of HUD regulations and programs, requirements for development feasibility, planning and portfolio strategy development under RAD or alternatives to RAD as well as applicable Federal, State and Local laws 25%; Prior experience providing RAD Development and Financial Advisory Consulting services to Public Housing Authorities, including Public Housing Authorities of similar size and program composition as CHA; South Carolina Tax Credits; Historical Tax Credits 40%; Price/Cost Proposal 20%; Availability of the Consultant(s) for on-site consultation including attendance of regular Board Meetings when needed 10%.; Section 3 Business and/or Section 3 Plan 5%. Total Percentage 100%. Acceptance of this contract will obligate the contractor and subcontractors to comply with local, state and federal regulations for employment and business practices. The Contractors and Subcontractors must comply with the current Davis Bacon Wage Rate Determination; Federal Labor Standards provisions; The Section 3 Provisions of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968. Minority and Women Owned Business and Veterans are encouraged to respond. The Housing Authority reserves the right to wave irregularities, to reject any and all Proposals and to retain all proposal packages submitted and use any idea in a package regardless of whether the package is selected; to award multiple contracts under this solicitation and/or re-advertise for this proposal. Arthur S. Milligan, Jr., President & Chief Executive Officer AD#1991370.

