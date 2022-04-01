ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX launch set for Friday afternoon

WESH
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape...

www.wesh.com

WESH

Blue Origin launches 6 people to edge of space Thursday

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — Six people, including an Orlando couple, were launched into the edge of space Thursday. The launch went off without a hitch. You can watch in the video player above. The Orlando couple is Sharon and Marc Hagel. Sharon Hagel founded SpaceKids Global aimed at inspiring...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

NASA, SpaceX push back next manned launch

The first private mission to the International Space Station Ax-1 was to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center on March 30. Now, it’s being pushed back to April 3. NASA said the delay is for spacecraft processing. Private space company Axiom is fronting the mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The crew of four will perform experiments and research during their 10 days on the station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
WESH

Free Fall manufacturer said there was 'no need' for seat belt on ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Different groups of people have been inspecting the Free Fall ride since last week's accident that claimed the life of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. As WESH 2 Investigates previously reported, the seat where he was sitting, was found with the shoulder harness "still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped." But ride experts we talked with say, it's likely the harness opened, and then snapped back into a closed position.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Starlink launch expected Friday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Above: A look at today's other top headlines. SpaceX is expected to launch another batch of Starlink satellites tonight. They are targeting 11:24 p.m. for the Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Weather conditions are 70% favorable for liftoff. The rocket's first...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
nextbigfuture.com

SpaceX Will Launch OneWeb Communication Satellites

SpaceX will launch the remaining OneWeb satellites. OneWeb is not directly competing with SpaceX Starlink for providing satellite communications. The satellites in the OneWeb constellation are approximately 150 kg (330 lb) in mass. This is half of the mass of the latest Starlink satellites. The 648 operational satellites are to operate in 12 near polar orbit planes at 1,200 km (750 mi) altitude, at 86.4° orbital inclination. The first-generation satellites do not have inter-satellite data links, so will only provide a user service when also in the range of a gateway ground station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WESH

Heavy rainfall Friday, thunderstorms in the afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy rainfall fell Friday morning and storms in the afternoon and evening are expected to be strong with some possibly becoming severe. WESH 2 meteorologists have designated Friday a First Warning Impact Day and Saturday a First Warning Weather Day. As of 7 a.m. Friday, Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

ICON Park demands SlingShot Group suspend operations

ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park says it's demanded the SlingShot Group, who owns the Orlando FreeFall, to shut down operation of both that ride and Orlando SlingShot, effective immediately, until they are proven safe. The Orlando Free Fall is where the death of a teen on a tower drop...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Plane en route to MLB crashes down in West Melbourne

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A plane has crashed in West Melbourne on Tuesday evening. It went down on Silver Sands Drive between Wickham Road and Lake Ibis Drive. Police say the plane was a small, single-engine aircraft on its way from Okeechobee to land at the Melbourne Airport. One...
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Thousands stranded at OIA after multiple cancellations, delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of passengers were stranded at Orlando International Airport on Saturday after a bevy of flight cancellations and delays, mostly due to weather. People waited in long lines for hours to book the next available flight. 140 flights were canceled and 71 were delayed at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
ORLANDO, FL

