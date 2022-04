Oksana Baulina, a journalist for independent Russian outlet The Insider, was killed while reporting from Ukraine, her employer confirmed. According to the outlet she worked for, Baulina had been in Kyiv and was filming the destruction of Ukraine’s capital city when she was killed by Russian forces engaging in shelling. Two people who were with Baulina at the time were hospitalized, while a civilian was killed. Baulina had been filming in the Podil district of the city.

