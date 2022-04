As the Vancouver Canucks season comes to a close, the team faces many questions heading into the offseason. One highly talked about topic lately has been if they will bring back coach Bruce Boudreau next season. According to Elliotte Friedman of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, there have been some discussions on whether the Canucks will bring him back next season or not. With that in mind, here are three reasons why Vancouver needs to ensure he is behind the bench during the 2022-23 season.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO