New music from Drake could be on the way as the OVO head shared a brand new photo of him working in the studio. Posting the image on Instagram, The Boy can be seen on the couch at the back of the studio, with the view showing the boards, a mic and sound engineer working on something. No caption was attached the photo, unfortunately, so fans will have to wait and see if there is a followup to Certified Lover Boy.

