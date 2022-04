I have always been a fan of chef Gordon Ramsay. So much so, that I have completely lost count on what season of "Hell's Kitchen" we are on. There is a certain charisma that a celebrity chef must have, and chef Ramsay has got plenty of it. Now, I know he can be a little brash. I know that he has a filthy mouth. But, that is what makes chef Ramsay the celebrity chef he is.

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO