Baxter County, AR

Freeze Warning issued for Baxter, Boone, Fulton, Izard, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Searcy by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Johnson; Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Johnson and western Newton Counties through 600 AM CDT At 525 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boston, or 22 miles north of Clarksville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area... Walnut Boxley... Mossville Nail... Arbaugh Low Gap... Fallsville Swain... Dixon Ridge MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Charleston; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas West central Newton County in southeastern Texas East central Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 813 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near Mt. Union, or 7 miles southwest of Kirbyville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Kirbyville and Call around 820 AM CDT. Trout Creek around 825 AM CDT. Newton around 835 AM CDT. Bon Weir around 840 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Bleakwood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Florence, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm . The next statement will be issued by Friday morning. Target Area: Florence; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina...South Carolina Lumber River Near Lumberton affecting Robeson County. Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee affecting Marion and Florence Counties. For the Lumber River...including Nichols, Pembroke, Lumberton Usgs Gage, Maxton, Lumberton, Boardman...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Great Pee Dee River...including Pee Dee...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Flood waters will affect swamplands adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8.2 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Great Pee Dee River Pee Dee 19.0 19.5 Thu 7 pm EDT 18.4 17.1 14.7
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-30 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect some farm buildings near Stryker and flood some secondary roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Jefferson; Newton; Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 858 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Weiss Bluff, or near Evadale, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Lumberton, Vidor, Silsbee, Deweyville, Evadale, Mauriceville, Buna, Bevil Oaks, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff, Gist, Hartburg, Forest Heights, Wrights Settlement and Devils Pocket. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Pierce RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity has started to increase and winds have started to subside. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this fire weather product. Target Area: Barton; Chase; Marion; McPherson; Rice RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 047...050 051...052 AND 053 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger...Is forecast. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 04:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...This morning, sub-freezing low temperatures in the low to middle 20s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Camp; Cass; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Upshur A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARION...SOUTHWESTERN CASS...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN UPSHUR...SOUTHEASTERN MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMP COUNTIES At 1031 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Gilmer, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Diana around 1035 PM CDT. Ore City and Cedar Springs around 1045 PM CDT. Lone Star and Jenkins around 1055 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lassater and Avinger. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Freeze conditions are no longer occurring and the freeze warning will be allowed to expire.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Marion County in northeastern Texas Harrison County in northeastern Texas Central Panola County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Eastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 910 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Diana to Henderson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Carthage, Hallsville, Jefferson, Tatum, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Smithland, Harleton, Karnack, Woodlawn, Lakeport, Easton, Scottsville, Nesbitt and Darco. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 05:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1am 1am 1am Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 21.2 Tue 9pm 20.7 18.1 16.5
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND...KENTON...BOONE...NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND EASTERN GALLATIN COUNTIES At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patriot, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Edgewood, Elsmere, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Taylor Mill, Fort Wright, Ludlow, Crescent Springs, Walton, Crestview Hills, Park Hills, Lakeside Park, Oakbrook, Burlington and Union. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 62 and 77. I-71 in Ohio near mile marker 0. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 165 and 191. I-75 in Ohio near mile marker 0. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MORGAN...NORTHERN JOHNSON...EASTERN HENDRICKS AND MARION COUNTIES At 901 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Speedway, or near Indianapolis, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Monument Circle around 905 PM EDT. Beech Grove, Southport, Warren Park and Homecroft around 910 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Greenwood and Whiteland. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 91 and 127. Interstate 70 between mile markers 63 and 87. Interstate 74 between mile markers 68 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN

