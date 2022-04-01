Freeze Warning issued for Baxter, Boone, Fulton, Izard, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Searcy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Camp; Cass; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Upshur A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARION...SOUTHWESTERN CASS...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN UPSHUR...SOUTHEASTERN MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMP COUNTIES At 1031 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Gilmer, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Diana around 1035 PM CDT. Ore City and Cedar Springs around 1045 PM CDT. Lone Star and Jenkins around 1055 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lassater and Avinger. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

CAMP COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO