Sen. Todd Young will oppose Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination for Supreme Court

By Matt Adams
 1 day ago

Sen. Todd Young said he will not support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court.

Brown, who appeared before a Senate committee for confirmation hearings last week, would become the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Young met with Jackson this week but said, after reviewing her record and her testimony, he would not vote to confirm her.

“I appreciated Judge Jackson taking time to meet with me this week and respond to my questions, but I will be a no vote when her nomination comes to the Senate floor,” Young said in a statement.

Among Republicans, only Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has publicly said she’ll support Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

More from Young:

After carefully reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s judicial record and statements, I will not be supporting her nomination. The role of a Supreme Court justice is to apply the law as written and uphold the Constitution, not legislate from the bench. Both Judge Jackson’s record and testimony during her confirmation hearings indicate that she does not adhere to originalism as her guiding judicial philosophy.

Every nominee to our nation’s highest court deserves a thorough but fair vetting, which was not afforded to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. Restoring civility to the Supreme Court confirmation process is in our national interest. It can help rebuild trust in both the Court and the Senate itself.

