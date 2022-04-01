ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paying Respects: Alaska Memorial Service For Congressman Don Young Announced For Saturday

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails on a public service in Anchorage for the late Congressman Don Young were released. A memorial service for Congressman Don Young will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at...

Biden issues statement on Congressman Don Young

On Sunday, March 20, the White House released a statement from President Joe Biden in regards to the death of Congressman Don Young, who died on Friday, March 18:. “I knew Don Young for a long time. He always stayed true to who he was and the people of Alaska he represented. Tough. Loyal. A consensus builder.
Fisheries advocate, ‘dean’ of Congress Don Young dies coming home to Alaska

U.S. Rep. Don Young, the Alaska Republican who served as that state’s only congressman for nearly half a century, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 18. He was 88. According to the Anchorage Daily News, Young fell unconscious while on a flight heading back to Alaska and could not be revived.
Rep. Don Young of Alaska dies at 88

March 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Young died Friday while traveling home to Alaska, his office announced. He was 88. Young, a Republican, had served as the dean of the U.S. House -- having been the longest continually serving member of the lower chamber after he was first elected in March 1973 during a special election.
