ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Date set for Nebraska special election for US House after Fortenberry’s resignation

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkJTc_0ewUDUKm00

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A date has been set for a special election in Nebraska to fill the seat in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District for the US House.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts made the announcement Friday morning, saying it will be held Tuesday, June 28. According to a release. The governor set the date after working with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.

The special election will be held after former Representative Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation for March 31.

Nebraska governor candidate announces running mate

Fortenberry of Nebraska resigned after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national.

More information about the upcoming special election will be available on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website .

AP contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News

7K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
KELOLAND TV

Frost’s mother faces fines for Nebraska grain trades

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The mother of a man who admitted to illegal grain trades in South Dakota is facing much bigger trouble in Nebraska for similar offenses. The Nebraska Public Service Commission has issued civil penalties totaling $290,000 against Jan Banghart of Gettysburg for trading grain without a Nebraska license and related activities.
PIERRE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
California State
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Telegraph

Herbster ad continued running day after campaign says it requested its removal

The day after Republican Charles W. Herbster’s gubernatorial campaign said it had pulled an ad that raised legal concerns, it was still running on at least two Omaha TV stations into the afternoon. The development led two veteran campaign strategists, as well as Herbster's chief rival in the Republican...
OMAHA, NE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#State Of Nebraska#Us House#Ap#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Moose found dead in NW Iowa Tuesday morning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said. A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died. Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy