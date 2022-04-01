MacCorkle entrance ramp to I-64E reopened
UPDATE (11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1): According to DOH, the entrance ramp to I-64 has been reopened.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The MacCorkle Ave. entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound in South Charleston will be closed for most of the day on Friday.
Kanawha Metro says the ramp will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for paving.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0