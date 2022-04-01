MacCorkle entrance ramp to I-64E reopened

UPDATE (11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 1): According to DOH, the entrance ramp to I-64 has been reopened.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The MacCorkle Ave. entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound in South Charleston will be closed for most of the day on Friday.

Kanawha Metro says the ramp will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for paving.

