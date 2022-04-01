ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.1.22

By FloridaPolitics.com
southfloridareporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Florida voters believe the state is headed in the right direction, but the country is on the wrong track, according to new polling from the Florida Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber didn’t provide statewide numbers on whether the state is on the right track but said that was the prevailing...

southfloridareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Another skirmish over Florida's election laws

Still pending — A federal judge is still trying to sort out what to make of last year’s contentious election law that placed restrictions on dropboxes and mail-in voting. And well, to keep things complicated, the Republican-controlled Legislature passed a new bill this month meant to alter the state’s voting laws even further.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rowe
Person
Richard Furman
Person
Jared Ross
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Jeb Bush
bloomberglaw.com

The South Florida Legal Market is Hot, Hot, Hot

When you think of Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, or West Palm Beach, what comes to mind? Endless sunshine. Sandy beaches. Posh nightclubs. Paradise vacations. Those are all attractive features and motivation for visiting, but South Florida is also a place where the local legal market is becoming increasingly more sophisticated and mature.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a controversial piece of legislation aimed at restricting schools in the Sunshine State from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers opening themselves up to lawsuits should they fail to comply.Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics but formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, the text of the legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Florida House#State Of Florida#Sunburn#Chamber#Floridians#Cherry Communications#Agriculture
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida politics podcast: What city elections tell us about voters' mood, Disney vs DeSantis

City and county races hinge on scorched-earth themes while Florida lawmakers spend big, then complain about inflation. Reporters John Kennedy, Antonio Fins and Katie Kokal discuss how 'Defund the Police' was weaponized in a Palm Beach County city, and mask-wearing became an issue in a mayoral race. Florida's biggest budget ever also gets scrutiny.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida’s Jobs, Jobs, Jobs & Political Posturing – March 16th, 2022

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Florida’s jobs market has been incredible. The good news has been so good for so long in Florida, at times hearing more of it may feel like a broken record. That said, these days we could all use good news and as I’ve mentioned several times previously – Florida's a great news story that keeps getting better. Monday’s employment report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity showed the 14th consecutive month of Florida outperforming the country’s performance and a complete recovery from the jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic. That’s right – there's officially a record number of Floridians working today. How many thought that would be the case two years ago? Recall it was two years ago this week that pandemic restrictions started coming down and economists predicted Florida’s unemployment rate would top 30%. Two years later - Florida’s unemployment rate, now at just 3.5%, is 13% lower than the national average and we’re showing strength in all aspects of our economy. Small businesses have been struggling across the country – having laid off more employees than they’ve hired thus far this year. Not in Florida. All businesses of all sizes and all sectors and all industries have been adding employees and all across the state. Like I said a great news story that keeps getting better. But specific to South Florida – we're doing as well or better than the state overall. Broward’s unemployment rate 3.6%, Miami-Dade 3.2% and Palm Beach County 3.4%. Once you add in the highest wage increases in the country over the past year – 6%, there’s not been a better state for opportunity than ours and no better place to be within it than South Florida (though Orlando is giving us a run for it).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Disney Vows to Help Repeal Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘It Should Never Have Passed’

Click here to read the full article. As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law on Monday, The Walt Disney Company issued a statement vowing to help repeal the controversial legislation. “Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” the statement reads. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy