Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.1.22

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Florida’s jobs market has been incredible. The good news has been so good for so long in Florida, at times hearing more of it may feel like a broken record. That said, these days we could all use good news and as I’ve mentioned several times previously – Florida's a great news story that keeps getting better. Monday’s employment report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity showed the 14th consecutive month of Florida outperforming the country’s performance and a complete recovery from the jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic. That’s right – there's officially a record number of Floridians working today. How many thought that would be the case two years ago? Recall it was two years ago this week that pandemic restrictions started coming down and economists predicted Florida’s unemployment rate would top 30%. Two years later - Florida’s unemployment rate, now at just 3.5%, is 13% lower than the national average and we’re showing strength in all aspects of our economy. Small businesses have been struggling across the country – having laid off more employees than they’ve hired thus far this year. Not in Florida. All businesses of all sizes and all sectors and all industries have been adding employees and all across the state. Like I said a great news story that keeps getting better. But specific to South Florida – we're doing as well or better than the state overall. Broward’s unemployment rate 3.6%, Miami-Dade 3.2% and Palm Beach County 3.4%. Once you add in the highest wage increases in the country over the past year – 6%, there’s not been a better state for opportunity than ours and no better place to be within it than South Florida (though Orlando is giving us a run for it).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO