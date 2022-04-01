ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Transient man arrested after chasing family in Bellingham park

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man has been arrested after chasing and threatening several people in Bellingham. Police reports state that a couple...

Comments / 6

John Leverenz
1d ago

Maybe someone should take care of him since the court won't. If he has a knifr, self defense is in order. Police need the publics help now that the government wants to "help, or fix" these criminals now. How's that working for us and the police. Tired of all these do gooders and progressive factions. Lets get back to paying for your actions

Reply(1)
7
#Rape
