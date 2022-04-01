Transient man arrested after chasing family in Bellingham park

Travis Todd’s Ford F-250 pickup is the last tangible thing the Tacoma man has that once belonged to his father, who passed away last year. This morning, the truck was stolen from his home for the fourth time this year. The tale of recovering the pickup is nothing short of wild – including audio and video of his wife and friends catching the thief red-handed just blocks away and chasing the crook on foot through a nearby neighborhood.

TACOMA, WA ・ 15 DAYS AGO