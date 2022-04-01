Lacrosse progress continues in Edwardsville

The Glen Ed boys lacrosse team. (For the Intelligencer)

When Keith Schmidt started a lacrosse program at the YMCA in 2017, it took him a year to see at least 25 kids to play in the program.

Now, there are now over 100 youth players in the program, with 10U, 12U, 14U, junior varsity and girls varsity high school teams.

The IHSA first recognized lacrosse as a boys and girls sport for the 2017-2018 school year, but the program in Edwardsville is still competing under a club status.

The boys program currently competes under the GlenEd Sports Association and plays a JV schedule.

Both programs compete in the Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association. Missouri has offered girls lacrosse as an emerging sport since 2013 and boys lacrosse a club sport since 2013.

Since the boys GlenEd team includes players from different areas surrounding Edwardsville, Schmidt doesn’t anticipate the boys becoming a sanctioned IHSA varsity sport any time soon because they are unwilling to separate the players on the team.

“I want us to get to a point where our youth program has enough players so every area can have a team,” Schmidt said. “Right now, we’re not willing to exclude a bunch of players.”

Most of the GlenEd boys team is from Edwardsville and Collinsville. In order to be an IHSA sport with EHS, all players have to be enrolled at EHS.

Last year, the boys didn’t win a single game, but have experienced a complete turnaround this season, having an undefeated record thus far in the regular season.

Competing at the JV level, the team has victories against CBC and a team from Columbia, Missouri, as well as a tie against Chaminade. Those are some of the top schools in Missouri.

“The kids have put in a ton of year-round work,” Schmidt said. “They worked hard to improve their skill and it’s paying off for them.”

Schmidt is the head coach for the boys team.

Both Schmidt and sophomore captain Owen Schoeneweis expressed how frustrating the winless season was last year.

Schoeneweis has been playing lacrosse for five years since starting with the GlenEd team. He never thought the program would grow to the size it is now.

“It’s a great feeling this year,” Schoeneweis said. “It’s a complete 180 from last year with the success we’re having.”

Around the area, lacrosse is a sport that has gained momentum by word of mouth by the players.

“I just explain what lacrosse is and the fun parts of the game,” Schoeneweis said. “People don’t realize how physical of a game it is.”

That word of mouth was valuable, especially for the girls program, which was started by the athletes and families of EHS.

The girls program is about to enter its first season competing under EHS and not GlenEd, and is anticipating being a fully sanctioned IHSA varsity sport next year. This year will be the first time competing with a varsity and JV schedule, instead of just a JV schedule.

“We are beyond excited,” Schmidt said. “This is a testament to the girls on the team. They rallied each other and got the word out to get enough girls. They were able to put it together themselves to play for EHS.”

Dave Boots is the coach for the girls team, which schedule primarily takes place across April and May.

Most lacrosse players in the area didn’t start playing the sport until it was introduced by Schmidt, who was a former high school and college club lacrosse player. He started the program because he wanted his kids to eventually be able to play lacrosse.

“A lot of kids being introduced had never even heard of lacrosse,” Schmidt said. “Teaching them from level zero was the biggest challenge. It took a lot of free clinics and camps to bring interest.”

After years of clinics, camps, and competing against other teams, Schmidt is starting to see progress across all programs and age ranges.

“It’s amazing to see,” Schmidt said. “We’ve got kids on a number of top lacrosse teams in St. Louis and are some of the best players in the area. As a coach, that’s awesome to see.”

With the word of mouth, lacrosse is starting to see kids from other sports start to randomly come to practices to play alongside their friends.

“I think next year we will take it up another level,” Schmidt said. “We’ll hold our own.”