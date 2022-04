“That’s why it’s a real New York story. Skeptic from the start,” Krysta Rodriguez says of her new Hallmark Channel romantic comedy. In Just One Kiss (premiering April 2), Rodriguez plays Mia, a college literature professor who is a single mom going through a divorce when she meets bachelor Tony (Santino Fontana), a popular headliner in a Manhattan supper club. She read the script, and “I just was smiling the whole time. I really enjoyed myself,” Rodriguez tells TV Insider. “I thought that this woman that they had created had real stakes. It didn’t feel forced, and I really liked that she was living a life that was sort of in flux and she had to kind of find her way through that life.”

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO