Foldable iPhone coming in 2025 at the earliest, may actually be iPad or tablet/phone hybrid

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is revising his prediction about when Apple could launch a foldable iPhone. After saying last year it could be as soon as 2024, the analyst expects this rumored product to be released in 2025 “at the earliest.”. Kuo is corroborating a February report by...

9to5mac.com

