Crazed Suspect Wanted for Slashing Homeless Man Across Face in Jackson Heights

Suspect (NYPD)

The police are looking for an unhinged man who grabbed a knife from an unattended food cart in Jackson Heights and slashed a homeless man across the face.

The NYPD said that the suspect got into a heated exchange with a 26-year-old homeless man near the 74th St.-Broadway subway station at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, March 18, before grabbing a knife from a food cart and slashing his victim across the face.

The victim was transported by EMS in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and required more than 20 stitches. The suspect fled the scene after the attack in an unknown direction.

Police have released a photo of the suspect covered in the victim’s blood.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).